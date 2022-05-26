ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Wednesday, an Ector County jury convicted 23-year-old Fabian Andres Ortega on one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony. Today, that jury sentenced Ortega to 50 years behind bars for the crime.

In December of 2020, Ortega was indicted for the crime that took place in August of that same year. The investigation began when police were contacted that summer by a transgender woman from Del Rio who said she had met Ortega on a dating app.

The woman told police Ortega sent her sexually explicit photos on Snap Chat of a two-year-old relative. The woman stated that Ortega told her he spent time naked with the young child.

An affidavit stated Ortega admitted to a relative that he had assaulted his family member and the two-year-old was later examined. That examination reportedly showed evidence of the assault.