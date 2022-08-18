MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Water supply has been an ongoing problem for communities in West Texas. Companies and organizations gathered recently to discuss new advancements in working with the oil and gas industry to prevent this problem from worsening at a convention held by the Produced Water Society.

Steve Coffee, president of the organization, explained that at the event multiple discussion panels were held creating an open and inviting space for people across different industries to voice their opinions on a multitude of topics. “Really this is a forum for communication, education and sharing of ideas,” he said.

Encore Green Environmental, a company focused on binding together unprecedented environmental and industrial results, attended the convention to promote their water purifying machine and technology. It specializes in taking the excess water pulled up from oil drilling that may be unusable because of the contamination it contains and filtering it through a streamline process that then outputs clean, useable water.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this process are local farmers who are arguably some of the hardest hit during a severe drought. Encore Green Environmental’s water purifying machine gives farmers access to a whole new abundance of water to use on land and crops that they wouldn’t have had the ability to use before.

“Right now, Texas has a water problem. We are in the middle of a huge drought and yet we have so much water around that we can’t use.” Cody Wilson, a West Texas farmer expressed his frustration with the current drought conditions while fully endorsing Encore Green Environmental’s water purifying machine.

He knows that if more farmers understood what this technology could do for their industry the impact would be massive.

“I told everybody that once we plug this thing in and it works, we could have thousands of new acres of farmable land overnight and a ton of farmers interested in using this clean produced water to irrigate with,” he said.

This farmer’s story is just one of many, but that’s why the Produced Water Society has created a space for these types of discussions to happen allowing different companies and organizations to come together and solve one of the biggest issues West Texas currently faces.