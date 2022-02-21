ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Dixie Boulevard between 46th and 56th street in Odessa is getting a new look. The City of Odessa is expected to start working on the highly trafficked road on February 22nd.

To kick off the new project, the city says that the contractor will begin working on the area north of 52nd street and continue construction with the area south of 52nd street.

Drivers can expect one lane of traffic during this project. The city does not have an exact day as to when the construction will be completed but expects it to take several months.