ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa will be temporarily closing the right turn lane at the intersection of N. Grant Avenue and 8th Street as crews install a new drive approach, curb, gutter, and sidewalk along both streets.

According to a post by the City, the project will be split between two phases:

Phase one will close the right turn lane on Grant Avenue. This closure is expected to last about a week.

After the completion of phase one, phase two will close the right lane of 8th Street. This closure is also expected to take about a week.

Drivers are being asked to follow traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays as construction continues.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Odessa Engineering Department at 432-335-3244.