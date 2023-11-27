ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The right lane of southbound traffic on Grandview Avenue, south of University Blvd. at 25th Street, will be temporarily closing on Tuesday, November 28th.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, the right lane will be closed as private contractors install new drive approaches, curb and gutter, and sidewalk for the existing business at 2115 Grandview Avenue. Work is expected to take up to a week to complete.

Drivers are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays while the work is in progress.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Odessa Engineering Department at 432-335-3244.