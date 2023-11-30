MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Robins & Morton, a construction firm based in Alabama, has started work on the new Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, with an expected completion date of late 2025.

According to a release from Robins & Morton, the 200-bed facility is being built on a 54-acre site and will offer short- and long-term treatment for psychiatric patients of all ages. It will include a crisis stabilization unit, an outpatient center, state-of-the-art amenities, as well as a community education center.

“Robins & Morton is excited to begin work on this project that will help meet the growing need for behavioral healthcare services in Texas,” Robins & Morton Division Manager Eric Groat said. “We look forward to delivering this facility and seeing its positive impact on residents and their families.”

The project formally broke ground in April and is being developed by the Texas Facilities Commission and will be operated by a new entity co-sponsored by Midland County Hospital and Ector County Hospital District.

“We have been truly inspired by the level of engagement and contribution from the Permian Basin community,” said Rachael Farrell, HKS Chair of Mental and Behavioral Health Design. “Leaders across education, healthcare, and energy lines have all come to the table to support the behavioral health center.”

The project is funded by the State of Texas and a wide variety of Permian Basin individuals and charitable organizations.