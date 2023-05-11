PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Pecos will be installing new restrooms at Maxey Park.
Caution is advised in and around the area until further notice. The original bathrooms will still be open for use during the construction period.
by: Zachary Bordner
Posted:
Updated:
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Pecos will be installing new restrooms at Maxey Park.
Caution is advised in and around the area until further notice. The original bathrooms will still be open for use during the construction period.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now