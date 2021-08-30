Connection Christian Church to host vaccine clinic

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Connection Christian Church and Odessa Regional Medical Center will offer free COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. August 31, anyone 12 or older will be able to receive their vaccine in the Fellowship Hall at 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Booster shots will also be available for anyone who is immunocompromised and brings a doctor’s note. Anyone seeking a second or third dose should bring their vaccination card.