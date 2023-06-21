MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- U.S. Representative August Pfluger will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting in Midland, followed by ‘Coffee with the Congressman’ in Odessa, according to a pair of releases from the Office of the Representative.

Pfluger will be holding the Town Hall at the Bush Convention Center on Monday, June 26th, from 12pm to 1pm.

The Congressman will then be holding the ‘Coffee with the Congressman’ at The Press Cafe in Odessa on Tuesday, June 27th, at 8am.

The Press Cafe is located inside Sewell Ford Lincoln at the Parks Legado Town Center.

Both events are open to the public.