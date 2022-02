ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Congressman August Pfluger has announced he will host a Town Hall meeting in Odessa next week. The community is invited to join the discussion.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on February 16 at the University of Texas Permian Basin’s D. Kirk Edwards building at 4901 E University Boulevard. The meeting will be in the Falcons Auditorium, Room 1014.