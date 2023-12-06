PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Port-to-Plains Corridor, an important stretch of road in the Basin, has been a priority for lawmakers since 1998. Now, it’s one step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to lawmakers like Congressman August Pfluger.

The project plans to build an interstate that runs from Mexico to Canada, with an important stretch of the road, I-27, coming through the Midland/Odessa area.

“We’re very proud that I-27 W will come through Midland-Odessa. The primary reason for this interstate is because of the energy production that comes out of the Permian Basin on a daily basis,” Pfluger said.

But getting approval for that stretch of road hasn’t been easy.

“It hasn’t been without some challenges. In fact, the designation was happening, there was an effort to take out one of the east-west Interstate 27 designators and we had to fight to put Midland-Odessa back in that designation, not to make it a subsidiary, to make it a full interstate system. We were successful in doing that,” Pfluger said.

According to Pfluger, the new stretch of road will have a huge impact on business in the area.

“Not only is it safer, not only does it allow for faster transport of goods, in this case energy related, supply chain related goods, but it also enhances our ability in the Permian basin to continue to produce affordable reliable energy, to continue to move those products to the rigs and the service companies and all the things that are associated with the energy industry, to do that at the speed of commerce, at the speed of relevancy,” Pfluger said.

While there’s no timeline yet, on when construction will begin, the Ports-to-Plains Alliance, a group that advocates for the interstate, is headed to Washington D.C. to talk to federal lawmakers about moving the process along.