ODESSA, Texas- (KMID/KPEJ) – Each month throughout the school year, four teachers are chosen as our teachers of the month. One of those is surprised in person by the ABC Big 2 team.

In our first teacher surprise of the 2023-24 school year, we showed up and surprised Hagen Miller, who works at the STEM Academy.

“I do my best every day and it is nice, so I appreciate y’all it was a huge compliment,” said Hagen. “I was extremely surprised, because I didn’t expect my mom to show up at work. But I also wasn’t expecting anything like this in the first place, so I was entirely surprised.”

Mr. Miller was formerly a student at the STEM Academy and wanted to come back to where his educational journey began. He teaches 6th-grade World History and 7th-grade Texas History. He is loving every second with his students.

“This is the best school in Odessa, Texas if you actually want to take an active role in your education. I believe that because I went through this system,” said Hagenr.

He said a lot of what he teaches his students is important to know for the rest of their educational journey.

“This is your future, I know it just seems like it’s 6th or 7th grade. And I believe this wholeheartedly, the work that you put in right now, directly affects your future,” said Hagen.

Mr. Miller loves playing an active role in his students’ lives.

“I want them to know I’m here serving them and their futures, all they have to do is put in the work,” said Hagen. “Their personalities are fantastic, I actively enjoy working with each of these students.”

His family nominated him for this award, and wanted to remind Mr. Miller of how hard he works in the classroom and how proud they are of him.

“We’re super proud of him, he loves his job…he is very passionate about coming to work every day, he loves each of his kids, we’re just really proud of him,” said Hagen’s mother, Erica Miller.

If you have a teacher you want to nominate, send us their info, you’ll find the nomination form on our website under the contest tab. We’d love to recognize all of the amazing teachers across West Texas!