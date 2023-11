MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing the eastbound right lane at the new CR 1250 bridge Friday night.

According to a release by TxDOT, the lane will be closed from midnight until 5am on Saturday, November 11th as crews will be placing concrete.

Drivers are being asked to obey warning signs and watch for slow moving traffic in the work area.