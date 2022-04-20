MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County spokesperson has confirmed that toxic chemical are burning inside the Viking Pools building. The chemicals are used to fabricate the fiberglass pools for which the company is known.

Public Information Officer Tate Owen said in a statement, “There is a possibility of toxins in the air.”

She also said now that the wind has shifted, anyone in the vicinity who notices a smell in their home or office should leave the area.

Crews remained on the scene battling the blaze well into the evening. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said earlier on Wednesday that crews expect to remain at the scene throughout the night as they work to get the flames under control.

Multiple agencies, including the Midland Fire Department, Odessa Fire Rescue, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Midland County Volunteer Fire Department, and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department, all responded to the business in the 10000 block of Interstate 20 around 7:45 p.m. on April 20.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and, so far, no injuries have been reported.