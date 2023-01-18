MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department Chief Deputy McCright today addressed social media rumors amid an ongoing investigation at Midland’s Wadley-Barron Park. The park has been closed “indefinitely” amid an investigation led by MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers focused on finding evidence connected to a double homicide that occurred on December 17, 2022.

As news of the closure began to spread Tuesday, social media rumors also began to spread- one such rumor was posted to Snapchat where a user said the duck pond was closed because MPD suspected a serial killer had been dumping bodies in the water. The user claimed that the information was true and had been confirmed by Midland’s Chief of Police.

“That’s a completely false narrative…there’s no serial killer in Midland,” McCright said.

McCright also said the investigation has nothing to do with human remains that were found in another area of Midland in late December and in mid-January.

As for speculation about why the investigation is taking longer than expected, McCright said searching a large area by hand is a “slow, methodical process” because the dive recovery team cannot see more than a few inches in the dark water.

McCright said the closure is expected to last at least until next week. Security will remain in place overnight to make sure the scene is kept secure until the investigation is complete.