ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Fossell Ranch Road to investigate a disturbance with weapons after a woman called 911 and said she’d heard a gunshot as she was leaving the area. The woman told investigators she and her boyfriend, identified as France, had been at a company gathering when France got into an argument with a co-worker after allegedly drinking “more than he could handle”.

The woman said after she and France left the gathering, she pulled her vehicle next to his and he pointed a gun at her; she said she left the home and called 911 because she was scared.

France was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $30,000 bond.