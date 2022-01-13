ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Community Wellness America added more local COVID-19 testing sites to ensure that the uninsured, the homeless, families, students, elderly, undocumented, and documented immigrants have access to free testing.

The following locations are offering free COVID-19 testing through the month of January:

Ector County Department of Health, located at 221 N. Texas Avenue, Odessa, TX. Free testing will take place every Friday until January 28th from 10 am – 5 pm.

Connection Christian Church, located at 4241 Tanglewood Lane, Odessa, TX. Free testing will take place every Sunday until January 30th from 1 pm – 5 pm.

ST. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, located at 7601 Grandview Avenue, Odessa, TX. Free testing will take place every Monday until January 31st from 10 am – 5 pm.