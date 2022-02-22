MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — The calendar for Midland ISD’s upcoming school year was released today and the community is reacting…

Several teachers are also reacting saying the calendar that was chosen was not one of the three options that teachers and parents in the community were able to vote on.

After posting the new calendar Facebook Tuesday morning, the post has more than 240 comments.

MISD released a statement in response to ABC Big 2 News.

“On Monday, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve an academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year at its monthly meeting. The school year will start on August 8. The last day of school will be May 26, 2023, ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend.”

“The approved calendar features two weeklong intersession breaks, just like this school year. The purpose of intersession is to provide opportunities to support student learning and academic growth. Students identified for intervention get targeted, one-on-one instruction to help them achieve academic success.”

“The calendar is the culmination of thoughtful input from the district educational improvement committee, school board and community. The calendar is available to view here.“