MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff say a midland man was arrested for shooting a pistol out of his car window in a neighborhood. Many people in the community had no idea this even happened at first, and now they are speaking out about this happening so close to home.

Neighbors surrounding the intersection of south county road 1185 and east county road 140 are in shock after MCSO arrested Alexandro Dominguez for shooting a pistol directly out of his car window.

Jennifer Roberson, a neighbor in the area, says this is a very unsettling feeling. She and her family have lived on this street for years now.

“He could’ve stopped in front of our house and did that for all we know, so yeah it’s a very uneasy feeling,” says Roberson. She adds that she now is worried about her families safety in this neighborhood.

Roberson adds, “It’s very scary, and my sister would not be very happy about it either, especially with the little one here and stuff like that.”

“I couldn’t believe that that actually happened. We heard sirens I saw them fly by we thought at least a fire or something like that but we never would have thought it would have been a gun or somebody shooting. No!” exclaims Roberson.

According to the affidavit, Dominguez claims he was shooting at the ground and not in the direction of anyone. Some say that doesn’t matter either way, it’s dangerous to the entire community.

“Definitely keeping the doors locked for sure. But yeah that’s scary hopefully that doesn’t happen anymore,” says Roberson.

While living in this neighborhood for quite some time now, Roberson says she never thought something like this would happen.

“The only thing we ever hear happening is just big trucks going by or maybe a wreck at the end of the road, but never anything like that.”

After this incident, people are hoping for more awareness in the community and that people take gun safety more seriously.

“When something like this happens we need to know about it, especially right down the street, and with little ones like this, and just more gun safety for people,” adds Roberson.

Now, luckily no one was injured in the shooting. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office says Dominguez was arrested for deadly conduct.

If you ever experience a shooting in your area, do not hesitate to contact your local police.