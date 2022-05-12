MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are speaking out after five Midland Christian employees accused of failing to report a sexual assault — were no-billed by a grand jury, Wednesday.

The video you saw here first on ABC Big 2 News of the administrators being taken off campus in handcuffs.

Some in Midland are looking for more answers, “I’d still like to know more about it, what really happened, but like I said, if the administration knew of anything nefarious that happened, the first priority is the safety of the students, right?” asked Midland resident, Michael Quinn.

Following Wednesday’s decision, Mayor Patrick Payton held a press conference.

“When I took phone calls and meetings with people about the situation, I told them all one thing, let the process work itself out. I stand here today and tell you, I will say the same thing again and again, let the process work itself out,” said Mayor Payton in a statement.

People we talked to in Midland are very outspoken about the grand jury no-bill decision. Some said the arrests themselves happened for a reason and more investigation needs to happen.

“You don’t get arrested because you lost a contest, there’s a reason you get arrested, whether you’re falsely accused or you are in trouble and you are guilty, but you got arrested for a reason, there’s something behind that, and it needs to be looked in further,” added Midland resident, Michael Hilger.

Other people agreed and said they are upset with the outcome of the grand jury.

“This is why victim’s don’t speak up, because this is what happens,” screamed Odessa resident, Carissa Isbell.

Overall, it seems the same question is now on everyone’s mind — what will happen next?

“I’d like to see, you know, what’s going to happen now? Are they going to be disciplined? Because they were no-billed by midland, are they going to be disciplined by the MISD district, and or, Midland Christian? Any company, you’re held to a code of conduct policy, and there should be some kind of discipline there,” emphasized Hilger.

We’ve reached out to Midland Christian since the grand jury made their decision for a statement and they gave the following: