ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office opened two accounts for the family of Misty Perkins Williams after the family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Azaria, and their home and all their belongings in a mobile home fire last weekend. Now the community is also stepping in to help the family by hosting a car wash.

The car wash will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 20 in the parking lot of La Playa at 2102 E 8th Street. All money raised will go directly to the Williams family. You may also make monetary donations at ECSO located at 2500 S US 385 or at any Southwest Heritage Credit Union location under checking account number 10178523 or savings account number 15136907.

“A situation like this is tough on the family, and sometimes you don’t know what to do. But by golly, money will certainly help,” said Sheriff Mike Griffis in a news conference Monday. “They’ve lost everything in the house- their stuff was lost along with a loved one and there’s gonna be expenses moving forward for these folks so we’re gonna try and raise some money for them.”

ECSO, along with multiple first responders from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Williams’ home in the 1500 block of Bridle Path around 3:17 a.m. on August 13. Azaria’s mother and another child escaped the home without injuries, but Azaria did not survive.

The death hit close to home for Griffis who said that the little girl’s family had been part of the ECSO family for many years.

“The child’s grandfather retired from us after 40 years of service and the child’s aunt currently works for us as a lieutenant on patrol and was one of the first ones on the scene,” an emotional Griffis said.

In addition to monetary help, Griffis called for the community to remain in prayer for the family as they try and rebuild amid their loss.

“We ask for prayers for this devastated family,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.