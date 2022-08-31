ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today marks the 3-year anniversary of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 7 people and wounded 25 others in Odessa. August 31st, 2019 is a day that many people in the community say they’ll never forget.

Odessa Chamber of Commerce President, Renee Henderson-Earls can remember how terrifying the shooting was and says that the Bright Star Memorial will turn the 2019 tragedy into a time for reflection and healing for the entire community.

“August 31 in 2019 was a very dark day for our community and we have tried to change the narrative of that and really make it a day of light and shine a light on this day, help others and be kind,” said Earls.

Earls says that the Bright Stars Memorial will honor the first responders, victims, and those who were injured that day of the mass shooting with a unique 11-foot sculpture at the UTPB soccer fields.

We spoke to one of the injured victims, Bradley Grimsley who shared how he remembers August 31st, 2019.

“I was out on I-20 at mile marker 129 and that’s where I was shot. We were headed down the road at 104 miles per hour and when we got beside him, he got one round off and hit me and got 2 other rounds that missed us, said Grimsley.

A memorial service was held this morning to announce the construction of the “Bright Star Memorial” a longstanding tribute to those who lost their lives on August 31st, 2019, and those impacted by the shooting.

With the help of the University of Texas at the Permian Basin, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, Odessa Arts, and several other groups, the Bright Star Memorial is set to be complete by this time next year.

Organizers of the memorial say that they also need the communities to help in completing this project to its full entirety.

Here is the donation link to contribute to the future home of the “Bright Star Memorial”.