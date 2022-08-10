MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well.

“The lady who owns this is working with the residents to be sure that they have temporary accommodations… the owner is a compassionate lady and she’s indicated a desire to try to assist the residents of the park,” said Midland attorney Max Wright, a lawyer for the trailer park owner.

But Wright wants to make it clear. The fire’s cause is still under investigation, and Wright says the park owner’s generosity is not an indication that the park is responsible for the fire.

As for the three families being cared for by local Red Cross volunteers, they’re safe with relatives or at motels, and already have a team working to help get them back on their feet.

“It could be helping them work with a partner agency to get them a new R-V or help them with their insurance company if the insurance company is not being very helpful,” said Red Cross Disaster Action Team Coordinator Shane Bell.

Red Cross says each family will take their own road to recovery that meets their individual needs, but that local case workers will have their backs along the way. And if you’d like to lend a hand to your fellow West Texans, you have options.

“One of the biggest things we need in the Permian Basin to help families like this are volunteers. We have a very small team right now and we’re recruiting heavily,” said Bell.

And if you’d like to help out with a monetary donation, you can do that at RedCross.org.