ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – May 5 is observed locally and across the country as the National Day of Prayer. Community leaders here in the Basin are recognizing the big day by inviting the public to the 5 Prayers For Our City prayer event in Odessa.

In a recent news release, local leaders like Mayor Javier Joven of Odessa, At Large City Councilwoman Denise Swanner and District 1 City Councilman Mark Matta will be hosting the city-wide prayer event. The event takes place at the MCM Fundome, on May 5th from 7 – 8:30 pm.

5 Prayers For Our City focuses on 5 issues in the community that each local speaker will address. The 5 issues of topic include mental health & suicide, public education, human trafficking, addiction, and abuse & neglect. Guest speakers will be in attendance to discuss the topics and those speakers include Aaron Kinsey Texas State Board of Education District candidate, Carrie Bronaugh with Harmony Home, Christopher Stanley with ECISD School Board, & Dr. Mark Alexander with the Springboard Center.

The event is free and open to the public and will begin with worship from The Hope Alive Church and Word of God Church.