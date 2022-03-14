BIG SPRING, Texas — Several local families were forced out of their homes by flames after their apartment building was destroyed over the weekend. Now people in the surrounding community are coming together to help.

On Saturday afternoon, Big spring Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire that started at Bent Tree apartments. The fire department said the fire started in one building but eventually spread to another.

BSFD said thirteen families were displaced after their homes were destroyed.

Big spring’s Mayor Shannon Thomason said the people of big spring jumped at the chance to help the victims from the massive fire over the weekend and adds he’s not surprised at the outpouring of generosity from the people of Big Spring.

“We’re all muddling through it as best we can, and like i said the community has been a great help, it’s always heartwarming to see the citizens of big spring step up and help out the neighbors. And it’s not uncommon, any time we have an incident like this happen, the public is just so great about stepping in and opening their wallets, their hearts and their homes,” said Mayor Thomason.

The nearby church was able to house the evacuees for a short time before BSFD said the power in the apartments surrounding areas was turned off for safety precautions.

Mayor Thomason said several locals started to donate clothing and food right away and the city of Big Spring is ready to help out in anyway possible.

“Obviously our hopes and prayers are with them. Whatever we as a city can do to help them get through this, we’re more than prepared for it,” added Mayor Thomason.

The President of Howard Community College, Cheryl Sparks, said they’re working to help in any way they can and it’s not the first time the college has helped situations like this in the past.

“We serve as the relocation place for the city of big spring and the college always wants to do what we can, we’re a part of this community, we’re a partner, that’s why we’re called a community college,” said Sparks.

Sparks also said the college and those in Big Spring are proud of the efforts that others have made and continue to make to help those in need.

“Our community is absolutely amazing, the way that it will step up and people just watching it on Saturday night, people just bringing clothes, bringing food, it is just breathtaking,” added Sparks.

Other ways the community has come to help during the fire include a local Domino’s Pizza store. Mayor Thomason said he made a call to the store to order pizza’s for the first responders, and when he expected a payment amount, the store said it was free.

Big Spring Fire Marshal Dan Hendrickson conducted the investigation and said the improper disposal of a cigarette is the suspected cause, the fire marshals office will continue this investigation.