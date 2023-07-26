ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- “Every dog deserves to be loved, every dog deserves a chance at life,” said Dog Rescue R Us Operations Director Dolly Hinsz. It’s that deserved chance that the rescue group hopes to offer every dog it takes in, which is not always an easy task, especially in the case of little Saphira.

Saphira was rescued on July 24 from Crane after concerned residents spotted the chihuahua behind an area business. The 10 or 12-year-old dog was suffering from severe starvation, dehydration, an enlarged heart, a dental infection, and multiple mammary tumors when she was saved.

“Doctor said she has another two to three years of life left in her, but we just got to get her stabilized and gaining some weight,” Hinsz said.

Saphira is now off the streets and is staying with a foster family who is working to nurse her back to health.

“The most loving place she could find…she’s eating scrambled eggs and spinach, getting a little bit of weight a little bit at a time,” Hinsz said. “She still has a long road ahead of her. I don’t know exactly how long it’ll take.”

Rescues such as this are a community effort; the group relies on donations to help care for all the animals it takes in, about 450 dogs a month, and Hinsz said that kind of effort is an amazing thing to witness.

“Those who have reached out and helped us, and those who have donated and given us support through their prayers, through their thoughts, their posts, that’s amazing…because of those people, she gets to have it (a chance). When hearts come together and rescue dogs, it’s amazing.”

Medical Director Teresa Orr said the reason she and the group work so tirelessly to care for abandoned dogs is simple- love.

“Every dog deserves a chance at love,” she said.

If you would like to help the non-profit group care for Saphira and other dogs like her, you can donate here.