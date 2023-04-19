PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22nd and one way to celebrate is by learning and getting into the nature that surrounds you on a daily basis.

There are more than 600 different kinds of plants around the Permian Basin, some native, and some have adapted to the environment. Here’s just a few of those plants you might see, or have likely already seen, around the Permian Basin, along with their Latin names.

These first three are Annuals and need water once a week:

Bachelors Buttons, or Cornflowers (Centaurea cyanus)

Larkspur (Consolida ambigua) – This one is toxic to humans when eaten and can cause skin irritation!

Dahlberg Daisy (Dyssodia tenuiloba)

These next three are Perennials and need water every ten days:

Anisicanthus (Anisicanthus wrightii)

Yellow Columbine (Aquilegia chrysantha (shade))

Powis Castle Artemisia (Artemisia absinthium x A. arborescens)

Here are some helpful tips from the Permian Basin Master Gardeners:

Vegetables that produce fruit are the ones that need the most sunlight.

Vegetables need 2” of water per week-more in July and August. Plant Marigolds to deter insects.

Use a permanent marker to draw a ruler on the handle of your favorite gardening tool. That way you won’t have to guess when spacing plants.

Cut background cover when it is still cool. Cutting back in hot months will stress your plants.

Use a houseplant fertilizer once a month on houseplants

Start tomato and pepper seeds indoors in January.

Start herb seeds cilantro, dill, fennel, and parsley February 14. Set cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts transplants late-August.

Add a drop of food coloring to a dry rain gauge. The water level will be easier to read after the next rain.

Over ripe garden vegetables are magnets for pests. Pick as soon as possible.

Harvest onions when the tops have fallen over. Paint the handles of your tools your favorite bright color. It will help you find them when you lay them down and forget where they are.

Use a straight claw hammer to pull weeds.

You can learn more about these plants, and many more at the Sibley Nature Center or on their website.

You can also find more tips about gardening and plants in West Texas on the Master Gardeners website.