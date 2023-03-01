ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College will be hosting an event focusing on improving mental health as well as providing information and resources that can help a person who may be depressed or struggling.

The event is free, open to the public, and all OC students as a come-and-go event on March 7th from 5pm to 8pm at the Saulsbury Campus Center.

The public service wellness event will include guest speakers, community groups, campus resources, and more.

Guest speakers will address these topics:

5pm: Stress Relief and Coping Mechanisms – the Odessa College Psychology Department

6pm: Talk Saves Lives – the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

7pm: Mental Health Effects of Domestic Violence – The Crisis Center of West Texas

Getting help before things become an issue can also help the person and those close to that person.