MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Commissioners Court says they are taking new steps in enhancing the infrastructure at the Midland County Jail.

During last week’s special meeting session of the Midland County Commissioners Court, members voted on a resolution that issues a Certificate of Obligation which ensures progress continues on the new Midland County Jail Complex. There are some things that will immediately go into effect with this resolution.

First, the resolution marks the beginning of a 45-day window to hold a meeting for public input. That day is still to be determined, but it must be before January 27th.

After the 45-day window, the Commissioners will decide whether to continue with the obligation or back out.

The public also has the right to petition the Certificate of Obligation, but the Commissioners Court says it is a pivotal step in getting funding for the project.

In a release on Monday, the Court said, “The issuance of the Certificate of Obligation underscores a strategic approach to addressing a critical project while ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency in the allocation of resources.”

The new facility is expected to cost about $170 million.

There is no estimated date in which construction would begin at the Midland County Jail yet, if County Commissioners decide to go through with the project. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.