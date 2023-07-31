MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Commissioners Court met for a special session Monday to discuss, and approve, tax abatements for the developers bringing Bass Pro Shops to the area. A tax abatement is a local agreement between a taxpayer and a taxing unit that exempts all or part of the increase in the value of the real property and/or tangible personal property from taxation for a period not to exceed 10 years.

Judge Terry Johnson said such an agreement is “essential” and an “investment” into the community’s future and that tax incentives should not be seen as a “loss”.

“The planned site for Bass Pro Shops is unimproved land that currently generates minimal property tax and no sales tax,” Johnson said in a statement. “The property tax abatement and sales tax rebates granted are based on Bass Pro Shops’ ability to attract customers to Midland. Without performance, there are no incentives. Therefore, but for the project happening, the taxes do not exist.”

Johnson said that nationwide, the average Bass Prop Shops visitor travels more than 45 miles, with some traveling nearly 100 miles and from other states. Which means Midland stands to benefit from dollars coming from outside of the community. Additionally, 60% of Bass Pro Shops visitors typically eat at least one meal in a restaurant during their shopping trip, with 40% reporting an overnight stay, which would benefit local restaurants and hotels greatly.

Bass Pro Shops developers also announced they will increase the footprint of the store from 65,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet and will employee about 300 workers. The shop will serve as an anchor for additional retail development westward along Highway 191; a family entertainment complex is also planned for the area and additional large retailers have already inquired about building on the land.

“Economic development is a competitive sport,” Johnson said. “Other Texas communities utilize property tax abatement and sales tax rebates to bring large retailers to their cities. It’s clear that if Midland doesn’t use the economic development tools we have, we will lose this project- and many others- to communities that are more ambitious and aggressive in their business recruitment. We are on the precipice of realizing our vision for our community…for all these reasons, we as community leaders believe it is essential to see incentives as an investment in our community’s future.”

Mayor Lori Blong echoed that by saying, “The City of Midland, our council and I have worked for many months with Midland County, Midland Development Corporation, and the Midland County Hospital District to bring Bass Pro Development successfully to Midland. We are thankful for these community partnerships, for the shared vision of leadership for increased regional prosperity. Bass Pro Shops is part of a much larger vision for responsible development in our community and so we thank Midland County for their vote of support today. We are moving Midland forward together.”

