ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Coffee with the Mayor event is this Thursday.

Mayor Javier Joven will be at Chick-fil-A to discuss current issues and get to know the community.

The mayor will be at the 3805 E. 42nd Street Chick-Fil-A from 8am to 9am on February 17th and the event is open to the public.