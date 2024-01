ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Comanche Trail South Park was recently restocked with 1,000 rainbow trout.

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department says they usually fill the pond with 1,000 trout or catfish, and sometimes more if they are available.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says they plan to restock the pond again on February 2nd.

If interested in visiting, the park is located at 301 Interstate 20 Service Road in Odessa.