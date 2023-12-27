As college football fans gear up for the playoff on New Year’s Day, analysts say football fans in four states across the country are likely to sport burnt orange.

The map above is based on geotagged X (Twitter) data in the last month (since the matchup was set) tracking tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about which team people will be rooting for. For example, official fan hashtags in each state such as #GoBlue (Michigan), #RollTide (Alabama, #HookEm (Texas), and #PurpleReign (Washington). More than 250,000 tweets were tracked.

According to the map, the majority of America is rooting for the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has a large fan base in general, however, rooting interest for the Wolverines is even higher this year, likely due to them playing Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Many college football fans have Alabama fatigue, and this year many fans also believe it should have been FSU who got the 4th playoff spot.

The state breakdown is as follows:

Michigan – 35 states

Alabama – 8 states

Texas – 4 states

Washington – 3 states

Three of the four semifinalists this year have previous history in the College Football Playoff. The fourth, Texas, is the number three seed and is making its CFP debut.

Alabama, ranked number four, has the most appearances with eight. The Crimson Tide are also the only team in this year’s field that has a CFP national championship — and they have three.