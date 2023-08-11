MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The “Collect It Expo” is at the Bush Convention Center this weekend, a brand-new kind of show that hopes to bring a more intimate experience to Midlanders.

“A little bit of a smaller show, more intimate for anyone who wants to come but afraid of the big crowd this is a smaller show to come in and get the whole Comic-Con experience without the crowd,” said Stephen Carventes, with the “Collect It Expo.”

The “Collect It Expo” website says attendees will be able to meet local comic book artists, enjoy celebrity guests from your favorite anime or shows, some amazing cosplayers, a weekend full of panels, and tournaments. There will also be exhibitor booths with comics, collectibles, unique artwork, and much more.

Organizers of the event say there will be something there for everyone.

Ticket prices range from $15 for single day passes, to $25 for two-day passes, to $30 for three-day passes, with VIP access costing $85. More information about the event, tickets, guests, and more, you can visit the Expo’s website.