ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Almost four years later, an Odessa family is desperate for answers to who killed their loved one.

Odessa native, Brandon Swinney was killed just inches from his front door after returning home from baseball practice with his son on November 21st, 2019. This happened right near the car port of their house on the 1700 block of Dotsy.

We asked Brandon’s father, Don Swinney, “Any idea what you think may have happened?” He answered: “No. I’ve spent many many hours thinking and looking and I literally just about tore the house apart looking for some type of information.”

“I didn’t know an ugly side of him at all, he was just the sweetest person I knew,” said his widow, Samantha Martin.

It’s a death that has gone unsolved these past several years, and the family wants answers.

“It was just way unexpected. When it happened I was waiting for him to come home from practice. I was in the kitchen cooking dinner, and it just happened. I just had no idea. People ask me all the time, what do you think happened? And I tell them I literally have no idea. It just happened out of nowhere,” said Martin.

Brandon’s son Kai was just on the other side of the car when his father was shot.

“His son actually heard the shots, and got out and ran down the street looking for help,” said Susan Rogers, Odessa Crime Stoppers CEO.

“I guess when it happened, Kai ran the other way, I remember being right there by the window, and I heard it and I heard Brandon, I couldn’t remember the number to 911, police wouldn’t let me go outside or around the corner and they pushed me to the neighbors’ house across the street afterward,” said Martin.

Investigators believe someone was waiting for Brandon that night, hiding behind the rock shelf near the front door of their home.

The area the suspect was hiding behind when Brandon was shot.

“They pulled up and I heard the truck doors shut, and I heard him come around the corner, and like an ‘oh f’ then the gunshot and stumbling, you could hear him take some big deep breaths, they were very short, and that was it,” said Martin.

Brandon’s parents, alongside Samantha, are desperate for answers.

“When something like that happens it’s beyond belief, To this day I just think of him being gone, it’s very hard to still rationalize. It’s been horrible,” said Brandon’s father, Don Swinney. “It seems like that part of my life is just over, and no real way to fix it……We have literally found nothing.”

The suspect seen in these photos and videos hasn’t been identified.

“My wife Cathy it’s been extremely hard on her, I don’t think children are supposed to leave before their parents,” said Swinney.

His loved ones want everyone to know the kind of person that the world lost far too soon.

“We all joked about him being Mr. Odessa,” said Martin.

“Brandon had a lot of friends, a lot of people that he worked with that were really touched by this. And so there’s been a lot of community support for this when it happened,” said Rogers.

“Just try to help us out, we’ve got a couple of young kids that don’t have a father, and we would like to get some closure,” said Swinney.

Samantha says their children will continue to remember their father every day… Brandon’s son Kai wants to be just like him when he grows up and looks to play baseball in high school and college as a pitcher just like Brandon.

“Brandon was the rock for Kai, he was the solid person. He depended on him, he counted on him to go to every practice, pick him up, he was absolutely everything to Kai,” said Martin.

Their daughter Sage, who was just a baby at the time of Brandon’s death, is almost four now and talks of her dad often.

“She’s very aware of who her dad is. She also has a lot of questions earlier than I thought she would, about why she doesn’t have a dad. Especially in daycare now, all the other kids have their parents go to stuff, and it’s just me,” said Martin. “She talks about him at least once a day, we have pictures of him in the house, she’s very aware and will know who her dad is. She knows he’s in heaven. She’ll say he’s up in heaven with Jesus.”

Police have followed several leads, and the case is still an active investigation according to OPD.

There is a cash reward for information that leads to Brandon’s killer. You can remain completely anonymous.

“If you know somebody, it doesn’t matter how bad the photo or video is, you know who that person is. If you even think you know who that is, call, us and at least have investigators check it out. Stranger things have happened, you may think it’s somebody that you think absolutely not there’s no way, but it may resemble this person, at least let us check it out,” said Rogers.

Having no answers has been frustrating for the family. They’re remaining hopeful someone will come forward.

“You always think this is going to happen to someone else, not you. You hear about it every day but you never think it’s going to be you,” said Swinney.

You’re urged to contact OPD… If you have even the smallest piece of information.

You can also remain anonymous and contact Odessa Crime Stoppers and use the app P-3 tips.