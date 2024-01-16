For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the record-low morning temperatures that hit for some areas of West Texas as temperatures from northeast to southwest started off in the upper single digits, the 10’s, and the lower 20’s. Clouds in southeastern areas of The Basin this morning gave way to ample sunshine throughout the day as enough dry air will continue to greatly limit wintry precipitation in The Lone Star State with a high pressure system overhead. East-northeasterly morning winds sustained between 10-20 mph made air temperatures feel even lower with this even occurring this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, and lower 50 degrees around The Rio Grande. Eventually, The Arctic air-mass will retreat to the northeast tomorrow which will allow for the sunshine to warm things up back closer to normal.