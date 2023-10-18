ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – All Human Bean locations in the Permian Basin will be giving 100% of sales to the Medical Center Health System on Friday, in support of breast cancer health.

The hospital says the money raised will go directly to help support breast cancer health through the Breast Cancer Navigation Program at MCH.

On Friday, October 20th, customers will be able to contribute by visiting any Human Bean location in Odessa and Midland. The Human Bean donated more than $15,000 to breast cancer health efforts at MCH through this event last year.