MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Code Ninjas Midland is getting ready to officially open its doors, and the locally owned business is already giving back to the community. Code Ninjas is launching a social media contest and two grand prize winners will win a laptop.

“Having your own laptop sure helps with homework flow. Students use computers for homework programs like Spelling City or Read Naturally Live, writing papers, researching projects, or preparing for a presentation,” said Jaclyn Gaona, owner of Code Ninjas Midland. “We would like to help your home run with more ease. Whether you join our Code Ninjas family or not, we want to bless two 5 to 14-year-old students with their own laptop.”

Here’s how to enter:

Like our Code Ninjas page (Instagram and/or Facebook)

Like the giveaway post

Share the post

Tag 3 friends

Comment “Done”

Share to your story for a bonus entry

The giveaway ends at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd and winners will be announced February 25th. One winner will be chosen from Instagram, and one from Facebook. Contest participants must live in Midland or Odessa.

Code Ninjas Midland is located at 3211 W Wadley, Suite 13, behind Murray’s Deli and is set to open in March. Enrollment for the program is underway. To learn more about this unique business, where young students will learn to code as part of a game-based curriculum, visit their website.