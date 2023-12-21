MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Last weekend, Code Ninjas hosted a “Hack-A-Thon” event, where students with Code Ninjas got to show off their skills and make a game from scratch.

Proceeds from that “Hack-A-Thon” were presented on Thursday to the Boys and Girls Club of Midland, ahead of an upcoming partnership with the organization to open up learning coding to more kids locally.

“We are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to bring coding to children that come to the Boys and Girls Club, said Code Ninjas Owner Jaclyn Gaona. “So now starting January, they will have the chance to learn how to code and to build their own video games.”

The donation was also matched by Red Pixel Marketing.