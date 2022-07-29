MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – CoComelon LIVE is coming to the Basin! The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will welcome JJ and his family to the stage at 6 pm on October 5th and tickets go on sale at 10 am today.

According to a recent news release, more than 20 songs, including some new music, little ones will be treated to a unique interactive experience, musical adventure with special effects in a live stage show.

In CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey, JJ, and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and needs your help to finish it.

Doors Open on October 5th at 5 pm, and the event starts at 6 pm. To purchase your tickets and learn more about the show, click here.