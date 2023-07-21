PRESIDIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 17.8 pounds of cocaine concealed within several wheels of cheese.

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” said CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado. “The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination.”

Authorities said on July 20th, a pick-up truck arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes was referred for a secondary inspection.

CBP officers then located four wheels of cheese that had been declared by the driver during the inspection. The cheese wheels were examined and scanned by the x-ray system, revealing anomalies within. CBP officers cut open the cheese and discovered bundles filled with cocaine.

A total of seven bundles with a combined weight of 17.8 pounds of cocaine were retrieved from the wheels.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP. The driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges connected with the failed smuggling attempt.