COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coahoma junior pitcher Hannah Wells announced her commitment to the University of Texas to continue her softball career Tuesday on X (Twitter). Wells led the Bulldogettes to their first state championship in 25 years this past June.

Wells has been a force for Coahoma, one of the most dominant sports programs in the Permian Basin, since she hit the field as a freshman. Wells helped the Bulldogettes to back-to-back 3A state championship games, winning the 2023 state title in her sophomore season.

Wells was also named the MVP following Coahoma’s state championship victory.

According to her X profile, Wells racked up 239 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.38 as a sophomore. But she is just as impactful at the plate as she is in the pitcher’s circle. Wells batted .602 this past season with 65 hits, including 21 home runs.

Along with her high school career, Wells also plays competitive travel ball for Oklahoma Athletics Softball Academy based in Oklahoma City, which has helped countless players reach the collegiate level.

Wells is expected to graduate from Coahoma in 2025, meaning she has two more full seasons as a Bulldogette.