COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coahoma ISD administration and Coahoma Police are investigating a gun which was brought onto campus on Monday, saying there were no threats of violence or any danger to student safety.

According to a release by Brad Cox, Coahoma ISD Superintendent, at about 8:20am on Monday, November 6th, Coahoma ISD administration received a report from a student that a gun was brought onto the Junior High School campus.

After immediately beginning an investigation, it was determined that the gun was inadvertently brought onto campus and “at no time were there any threats of violence made nor was there a danger to student safety.” according to the release.

The District still contacted local law enforcement, who responded immediately.

“Student safety and welfare are of paramount importance to the District, and we take every allegation of a school safety violation seriously. We believe there is no present danger to

our students and schools,” stated Cox. “Nonetheless, we will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe learning environment at all of our campuses.”

You can read the full release on the Coahoma ISD website.