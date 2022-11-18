A West Texas woman is using her fashion and business skills to provide a new clothing option for people.

Odessan Delane Bennett is the owner and founder of Club Special. It’s a luxury activewear clothing line that caters towards the country club sport lifestyle.

“Pickleball, golf, tennis, headed to the club for drinks, or chasing the kids around,” says Bennett. “Clothes that are catered to fit and style.”

Club special focuses on women’s clothing, but also offers some items for men too, Including hats. The company was formed back in October of 2022 after Delane says she saw a big need for this type of clothing.

“After looking for some apparel I was disappointed,” says Delane. “It seemed it was catered to the older generation or the fit was too long.”

She got to designing and testing, and now has a variety of different types of activewear clothes to offer, but she says you don’t have to be playing a country club sport to wear this apparel.

“We specialize in high quality fabrics,” says Bennett.

Club special clothes can be found online, or at popup events across West Texas. Delane says the local support has been great. and she has big plans for her company.

“The goal is to become household brand name,” says Delane. “We want to be next Peter Millar of tennis and pickleball.”

Delane says Club Special does bulk order and custom orders too. She can be contacted through her website or through her Instagram account @ClubSpecial.Luxe.

