Skies will once again become more cloudy throughout the day with above-normal temperatures, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more humid air to start to keep things cooler in far eastern areas of West Texas. As temperatures rise into the high 60's, 70's, and 80's this afternoon, winds will start to switch more from the southeast which will allow for the cooler and more humid air to creep in. This will be the trend for the next couple of days as despite rainfree conditions for many today, light rain may start to form across the region with even cooler air ahead.