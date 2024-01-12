For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Colder air will be moving southward into The Basin today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some passing clouds early as the atmosphere will remain mostly dry in the short term. The clashing of the Arctic air-mass to the north and the mild air-mass lingering around in The Rio Grande will kick up winds because of the sharp contrast in pressure as well. A duality in the afternoon temperatures will form with much colder air settling in northern areas as temperatures will reach the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s across the region. Westerly winds will switch more from the northwest later on with patchy dust possible. Moisture in the atmosphere will then meet up with the cold air in parts of West Texas later tomorrow as rain and snow will be possible.