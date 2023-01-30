PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With winter storm warnings issued across parts of Texas, some school districts and business in the Basin are preparing for closures and delays as weather officials said freezing rain is expected until at least Wednesday.

We will update this list as information becomes available, or you can view closings here. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after evaluating the roads around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

School districts expecting a late start Tuesday, January 31:

Greenwood ISD (buses running on a two-hour delay)

Buena-Vista ISD (buses running on a two-hour delay)

Rankin ISD (buses running on a two-hour delay)

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD (10:00 a.m. start)

Midland ISD (buses running on a two-hour delay)

Midland Christian School (two-hour delay)

Ector County ISD (buses running on a two-hour delay)

Midland College (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)

Hillander School (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)

Coahoma ISD (buses running on a two-hour delay)

St. Luke’s Child Development Center, Midland (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)

School districts closed Tuesday, January 31:

Iraan-Sheffield ISD (closed until Thursday, February 2)

University of Texas Permian Basin (students will meet remotely for classes scheduled Tuesday, check Canvas or email for instructions)

Glasscock County ISD

Daycare centers closed or delayed Tuesday, January 31:

Wee Care Learning Center in Midland (will open at 9:30 a.m.)

Peppermint Plantation (will open at 9:00 a.m.)

Business closures and delays for Tuesday, January 31: