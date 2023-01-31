PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With icy weather expected through Wednesday, businesses and school districts are already preparing for closures and delays.

We will update this list as information becomes available. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after evaluating the roads around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

School districts expecting a late start Wednesday, February 1:

Kermit ISD (delayed 10:00 a.m. with bus routes starting at 9:00 a.m.)

TLCA Midland (campuses and buses will operate on a two-hour delay)

School districts closed Wednesday, February 1:

Iraan-Sheffield ISD (closed until Thursday, February 2)

Buena-Vista ISD

Glasscock County ISD

Midland Montessori School

St. Ann’s Catholic School

University of Texas Permian Basin (students will meet remotely for classes scheduled Wednesday, check Canvas or email for instructions)

Greenwood ISD

Coahoma ISD (classes will resume at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2)

Big Spring ISD

Ector County ISD

Odessa College (classes will meet remotely and students should check Blackboard for assignments)

Midland ISD

Hillander School

Midland College

IDEA Travis and IDEA Yukon

Howard College (online classes will continue as scheduled)

Trinity School

Daycare centers closed Wednesday, February 1:

Wee Care Learning Center

Business closures and delays for Wednesday, February 1: