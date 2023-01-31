PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With icy weather expected through Wednesday, businesses and school districts are already preparing for closures and delays.
We will update this list as information becomes available. Please keep in mind that districts currently scheduled for a delayed start may ultimately decide to close after evaluating the roads around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
School districts expecting a late start Wednesday, February 1:
- Kermit ISD (delayed 10:00 a.m. with bus routes starting at 9:00 a.m.)
- TLCA Midland (campuses and buses will operate on a two-hour delay)
School districts closed Wednesday, February 1:
- Iraan-Sheffield ISD (closed until Thursday, February 2)
- Buena-Vista ISD
- Glasscock County ISD
- Midland Montessori School
- St. Ann’s Catholic School
- University of Texas Permian Basin (students will meet remotely for classes scheduled Wednesday, check Canvas or email for instructions)
- Greenwood ISD
- Coahoma ISD (classes will resume at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2)
- Big Spring ISD
- Ector County ISD
- Odessa College (classes will meet remotely and students should check Blackboard for assignments)
- Midland ISD
- Hillander School
- Midland College
- IDEA Travis and IDEA Yukon
- Howard College (online classes will continue as scheduled)
- Trinity School
Daycare centers closed Wednesday, February 1:
- Wee Care Learning Center
Business closures and delays for Wednesday, February 1:
- Odessa Meals on Wheels (closed until Friday)
- Medical Center Hospital (ProCare offices and clinics will open at 10:00 a.m. All scheduled surgeries and procedures before 10:00 a.m. will go on as planned. The Emergency Room will remain open at all times.)
- Premier Clinics/ Midland Health Clinics (closed)
- MMH’s Wound Management Center (closed)
- Midland Health Outpatient Pharmacy (adjusted hours from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
- City of Big Spring, including trash services (closed)
- Big Spring Municipal Court (pre-trial hearings canceled, those scheduled to appear will be notified by mail of a new court date)