PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view an alphabetical list here.
School districts expecting a late start Thursday, February 2:
- Midland ISD (delayed 2-hours with elementary campuses beginning at 9:45 a.m. and secondary campuses opening at 10:40 a.m.)
- Ector County ISD (two-hour delay)
- Greenwood ISD (two-hour delay, buses will also run on a two-hour delay)
- Howard College (delayed until 10:00 a.m., online classes will meet as scheduled)
- Odessa College (delayed until 10:00 a.m., online classes scheduled to meet before 10 will meet as scheduled)
- Midland College (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)
- UTPB (in-person classes delayed until 11:00 a.m., classes starting before 11:00 a.m. will meet remotely)
- Hillander School (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)
- IDEA Travis and IDEA Yukon (delayed by two hours)
- St. Ann’s School, Midland (delayed by two hours)
- Midland Montessori School (delayed until 10:000 a.m.)
- TLCA Midland (classes and buses delayed by two-hours, students should expect to attend a full day of classes Friday)
- Coahoma ISD )delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running on a two-hour delay)
- Kermit ISD (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)
School districts closed Thursday, February 2:
Day care centers closed or delayed Thursday, February 2:
Business closures and delays for Thursday, February 2:
- Odessa Meals on Wheels (closed until Friday)
- Medical Center Hospital (ProCare offices and clinics will open at 10:00 a.m. All scheduled surgeries and procedures before 10:00 a.m. will go on as planned. The Emergency Room will remain open at all times.)
- EZ Rider (bus routes delayed until 10:15 a.m.)
- First Basin Credit Union branches in Odessa, Midland, Andrews, and Lubbock (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)
- Reeves County Offices (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)