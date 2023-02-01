PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With the weather warming up across the Basin, many school districts are planning to open Thursday, with a two-hour delay in some cases. You’ll find a full list of closings and delays below; this story will be updated throughout the evening and tomorrow morning as decisions are made. You can also view an alphabetical list here.

School districts expecting a late start Thursday, February 2:

Midland ISD (delayed 2-hours with elementary campuses beginning at 9:45 a.m. and secondary campuses opening at 10:40 a.m.)

Ector County ISD (two-hour delay)

Greenwood ISD (two-hour delay, buses will also run on a two-hour delay)

Howard College (delayed until 10:00 a.m., online classes will meet as scheduled)

Odessa College (delayed until 10:00 a.m., online classes scheduled to meet before 10 will meet as scheduled)

Midland College (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)

UTPB (in-person classes delayed until 11:00 a.m., classes starting before 11:00 a.m. will meet remotely)

Hillander School (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)

IDEA Travis and IDEA Yukon (delayed by two hours)

St. Ann’s School, Midland (delayed by two hours)

Midland Montessori School (delayed until 10:000 a.m.)

TLCA Midland (classes and buses delayed by two-hours, students should expect to attend a full day of classes Friday)

Coahoma ISD )delayed until 10:00 a.m. with buses running on a two-hour delay)

Kermit ISD (delayed until 10:00 a.m.)

School districts closed Thursday, February 2:

Day care centers closed or delayed Thursday, February 2:

Business closures and delays for Thursday, February 2: