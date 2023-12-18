ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KEPJ)-The power plant coming to west Texas will be the first plant in nearly two decades. The plant will run on natural gas and is expected help lower the current high energy cost many in West Texas have become accustomed to paying. The plant will also stand against the extreme heat and blistering cold winter.

Mark Coalmer, VP of Projects for Net Power, says, “Well there needs to be enough reliable electrical generation and power lines to transport where it’s needed. We need what are called dispatchable sources and that’s power that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Like Net Power. Net Power will provide 24/7 clean power to fulfill that growing power demand.”

How will the clean power plant be powered? The project will target about 300 megawatts of carbon free power and transport the captured CO2 to a underground sequestration location through Occidental’s existing Permian CO2 handling infrastructure.

The location of the new plant in West Texas has not been finalized. However, the projected operational date as of now is the second half of 2027 or early 2028. By MOTRAN’s estimate the new plant is projected to produce 75 megawatts a day.

“Net Power allows us to leverage the existing natural gas infrastructure and transform it into the lowest carbon intensity power available” says, Coalmer.